Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,034.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,252.30.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

