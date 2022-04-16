ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $393.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

