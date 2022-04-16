Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 568,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $513,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $514,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

