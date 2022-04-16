Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $204,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 115.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.