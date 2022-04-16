Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $334.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,548 shares of company stock valued at $136,773,997. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

