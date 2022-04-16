Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

