Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

