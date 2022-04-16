Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $420,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

