Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $27.74 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

