Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

