Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 109,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

