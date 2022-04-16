Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Select Medical by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Select Medical by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

SEM stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

