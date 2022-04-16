Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Employers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

