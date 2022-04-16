Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $196,000 Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SolarWinds by 142.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $600,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

