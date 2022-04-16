United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $274,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

