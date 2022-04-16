Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $186,000 Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of BCB Bancorp worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCBP. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

