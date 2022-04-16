Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 640,630 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 640,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CalAmp worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 217,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 201.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $6.09 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $218.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

