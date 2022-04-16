Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,227 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

