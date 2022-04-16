Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 302.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Semrush by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.20 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

