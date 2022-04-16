Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,484 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $4.07 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

