Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,549,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PHAT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

