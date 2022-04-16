Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,549,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.