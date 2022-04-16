MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

