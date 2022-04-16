Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 296.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $7,132,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC opened at $11.47 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

