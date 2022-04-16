Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,434 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,605,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 303,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Invitae stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.