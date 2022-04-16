Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,790 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth $579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,993 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $710,585 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRS opened at $15.51 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 million, a PE ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.59%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.