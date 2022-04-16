National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

EYE opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

