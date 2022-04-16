Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $183,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,014,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 507,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,928,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

BDN opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

