Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,638 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,228. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITOS stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

