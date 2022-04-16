23,644 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Daseke stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

