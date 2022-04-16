Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

