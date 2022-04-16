Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,762 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 69,131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,048,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,029 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,425,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $55,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

