Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $441,900. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

