Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

LCID opened at 21.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 24.92 and its 200-day moving average is 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

