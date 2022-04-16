Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $226,000 Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

