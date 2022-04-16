Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.96 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $377.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

