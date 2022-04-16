Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.88.
NYSE:CTLT opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05.
In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalent (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
