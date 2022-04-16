Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

