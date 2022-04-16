SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.