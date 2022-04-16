Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of DENN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

