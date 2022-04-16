Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.