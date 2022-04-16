Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.