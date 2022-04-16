Barclays Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STM opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $29,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

