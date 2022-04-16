Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LABP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

