The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Rapid7 stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rapid7 by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 5,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

