Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JNPR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.