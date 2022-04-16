Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

