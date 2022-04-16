Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $30.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 75.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

