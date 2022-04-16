Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

