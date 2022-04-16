Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 158.7% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.09. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

