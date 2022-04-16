ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Up 159.5% in March

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.43) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.57) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.83) to €17.00 ($18.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.92 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

