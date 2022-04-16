Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHIO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

